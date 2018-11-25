Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said that Special Service Group of Pakistan Army is the best special force in the world.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was talking to guests, including serving and retired officers and men of SSG, during a visit to the headquarters of Special Service Group in Tarbela.

The visit was in connection with installation ceremony of their Colonel Commandant. Major General Rafiq Abid was installed as first Colonel Commandant of SSG.

The army chief said that SSG has proved it through professional performance and great sacrifices of their sweat and blood. He hailed their unmatched contributions especially during counter terrorism operations. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument.