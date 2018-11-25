Share:

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Ivan Yuen hammered local hope Tayyab Aslam 3-1 in the final of the DHA International Squash Championship 2018, played at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi on Saturday.

Egyptian Farida Mohamed thrashed compatriot Amina El Rihany 3-1 in the ladies final.

It was a golden opportunity for Tayyab to land the PSA title and muster highly precious PSA points but he failed to deliver when it mattered most and that too in front of massive home crowd, who were urging, pushing Tayyab to lit the occasion.

Ivan won the first game 11-5, but surprisingly he lost second with same 5-11 margin. But that was all, Tayyab could get from the final as he lost next two games 3-11 and after some serious fight, he went down 13-15 in the 4th game, which gave Ivan the title and hefty prize money of $3249 while Tayyab received runner up prize of $2052.

In the all-Egyptian women final, it was third seed Farida Mohamed who simply outclassed her opponent Amina El Rihany 3-1 in just 19 minutes. Farida won the first game 11-4. She lost second game 6-11, won third 11-4 and simply routed Amina in the 4th game winning 11-0 to land her maiden title on Pakistani soil. Farida received winning prize of $993, while Amina had to settle for runners up prize of $627.