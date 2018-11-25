Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the entire nation would have to stand united to wipe out terrorism and lawlessness.

In a statement issued from Mansora on Saturday, he said Pakistan was the target of international conspiracies at present. He said the attack at the Chinese consulate in Karachi and the terrorism in Orakzai agency was the handiwork of the enemy forces which did not like this country to develop. He said the foremost need of the moment was that the whole nation should be on the same page.

He said the national harmony and unity required that the government took the lead towards this goal. He said it was unfortunate that confrontation was going on inside the parliament and as well as outside it and the government attitude itself was a cause of conflicts.

The JI chief said that the first one hundred days of the government were almost over but there was no change except price hike and the basic reason was that although there was change of government yet the faces were the same and many among them were responsible for the deprivations of the people.

Siajul Haq said that a strong economy was vital for political stability. He said the JI would like the government to fulfill its promises for creating ten million jobs for the youth and building five million homes for the homeless.

He announced support for the lawyers demand for a High Court Bench at Sargodha.

The JI chief said that the Prime Minister had been terming IMF loan as suicide but he was the government was approaching the IMF for help.

IFTIKHAR 24-11-2018