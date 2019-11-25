Share:

A plea has been submitted by the government to the Islamabad High Court on Monday, requesting the court overseeing former president Musharraf's treason case that it stop from announcing its reserved verdict.

On November 28, the special court, set up specifically for the purpose of trying former military dictator Pervez Musharraf for high treason, was going to announce its verdict.

The federal government's plea says those who had accused Musharraf of treason were not part of the trial. According to the government, the prosecution team had been denotified on October 23. It however, went on with the legal proceedings of the case on October 24, when it no longer had any authority to do so.

In spite of having a denotified prosecution team, the special court still continued with its proceedings, which the government believes was out of the court's jurisdiction. It thus appealed the government to render a special court order on November 19 null and void. As the verdict would no longer hold any value, the government sought that the court stop from announcing such verdict.

Musharraf's lawyer Salman Safdar also stated that in a plea that the former president had not been given the right to defend himself in the treason case, saying that the decision was in contradiction to Articles 4 and 10A in the constitution.

In 2016, Musharraf's name was removed from the Exit-Control List (ECL) after he had to leave the country for medical treatment in Dubai. However, a few months later, the special court declared him an absconder from justice, and ordered the confiscation of all his property.

His passport was seized separately by an apex court.