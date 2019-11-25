Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has filed a supplementary reference against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and 22 others in connection with money laundering case.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog said that the accused had transferred money of Summit Bank to fake bank account, adding that Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur embezzled the amount (approx Rs215 billion) under the name of a benamidar (ostensible owner).

NAB officials further said that Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani, Hussain Lawai and Mustafa Zulqarnain had illegally assisted the former president.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

Following the refusal of bail, a team of anti-corruption watchdog accompanied by police personnel had reached the residence of PPP co-chairman and arrested him.

Asif Zardari was taken to NAB office in Rawalpindi where he was shifted to cell no 2.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme.