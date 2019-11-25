Share:

Wah Cantt-Poultry Association Taxila, Wah, on Sunday announced a strike for indefinite period against raids and heavy fines on shopkeepers by local administration and announced to take out protest demonstration from Taxila Chowk to the office of the assistant commissioner to register their protest.

“The price magistrates are imposing heavy fines besides arresting them after registration of cases on the pretext of different allegations only to show their progress to higher authorities,” a spokesman of the association said while talking to newsmen here.

While unveiling their ordeal, an office bearer of local poultry association Sardar Riaz has said that the officials of local administration are forcing the shopkeepers to sale the chicken and poultry products at the sale rates practicing in Lahore which is not possible for us as this price cannot be applicable here due to different reasons.

He demanded that the officials keep in mind the ground realities and fix retail prices on daily basis as per the district Rawalpindi market in accordance with the wholesale prices.

He said the association would continue its strike until the government accepted its demands.

He said both wholesalers and retailers had shut down their businesses and stopped the sale of poultry as the price fixed by the administration according to the Lahore market did not suit them at any cost.