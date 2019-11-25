Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that prime minister’s remarks about the health of Nawaz Sharif are inappropriate and have raised questions about PTI chairman’s mental health.

Addressing the JI Youth Leadership Convention in Mansoora on Sunday, he said it was the official medical board, which declared Nawaz condition in critical and later the government itself allowed the former prime minister to go abroad for medical treatment.

So, he said, if the prime minister was kept in the dark about the health of the elder Sharif and was not properly informed about the real picture, it strengthened the belief that the country’s chief executive had no control over his own team and affairs of the government. Now, Senator Siraj said, the prime minister was only issuing non-serious statements to divert the attention of the masses from the real issues. In fact, he said, the government was exposed in past 15 months due to ‘zero performance’ in every field. On one side, he said, it handed over the country to IMF and on the other it betrayed the people of Kashmir. The performance of the rulers, he said, became a matter of embarrassment for those who backed them to come to the power.

The JI chief said the IMF-dictated economic policies were hitting the poor and middle class and benefitting the elite and affluent class. He said the feudal and capitalists had been ruling the country for seven decades and they became part of every government. Their sole objective, he said, was to plunder the country’s resources and stash the money in foreign banks. He said the PTI which came to the power on the slogan of “accountability for all” betrayed the people and proved the agent of same elite and corrupt mafia.

He said thousands of educated youth lost their jobs since July 2018 and millions were turned desperate and frustrated finding no employment opportunities in government and private sector.

Saying the JI was the only hope of the young generation, he asked the participants to start preparation for the election as the real change would soon come to the country in form of the Jamaat-i-Islami.