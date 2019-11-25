Share:

LAHORE - All the seeded players registered victories in the main round of The 4th Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019, which commenced on Sunday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah. Rafum Group Chairman Zahid Hussain will officially inaugurate the championship today (Monday), where PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Nayza Assistant Marketing Manager Malik Nauman, PTF Vice President M Haroon, chief referee Fahim Siddiqui, players and their families will also be present. In the men’s singles main round matches, top seed Aqeel Khan thrashed Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0, Ayaz Khan outclassed Faizan Shahid 6-0, 6-1, Shahid Afridi beat Faizan Khurram 6-2, 7-6, Barkat Ullah defeated Sikander Hayat 6-3, 7-6, Mudassar Murtaza routed Usman Rafiq 6-2, 6-3, Ahmed Kamil toppled Shaheen Mehmood 6-2, 6-4, Ibarhim Umer beat Israr Gul 6-4, 6-4, Shahzad Khan overpowered M Minhas 6-0, 6-2, Heera Ashiq outlasted Aman Ateeq Khan 6-3, 6-3, Saqib Hayat beat Imran Bhatti 6-4, 6-4, Ahmad Babar defeated Asad Ullah 6-3, 6-1, M Abid trounced Arham Ateeq 6-0, 6-3, Ahmed Ch beat Waqas Malik 6-2, 7-5, Ijaz Khan edged out 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, Faizan Fayyaz defeated Shakir Ullah 7-6, 6-2 and Muzammil Murtaza routed Parbat Kumar 6-1, 6-4 and all advanced to the next round. In the ladies singles, Zaha Salman bear Rahat Javed 6-3, 6-3. In U-14 singles main round, Ehtesham Hamayun outscored Husnain Kamran 4-2, 4-1, Hamza Jawad thumped Ali Jawad 4-2, 4-2, Asad Zaman outperformed Taimur Khan 4-2, 4-0, Kamran Khan toppled Talha Khan 4-2, 4-1, Bilal Asim thrashed Maviya Butt 4-0, 4-0 Huzaima Abdul Rehman outlasted Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1 and Zaeem Ghafoor crushed Shaharyar Anees 4-0, 4-0 and moved in to the next round.