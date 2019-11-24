Share:

LOS ANGELES - Actress/singer Zendaya would love to undertake a law degree so she can better understand her own contracts.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star is eager to do her part to confront the issue of pay inequality in Hollywood, but she believes the best way to deal with the situation is to improve her own knowledge of business agreements so she knows exactly what she is signing each time she seals a new deal.

“I don’t have enough information,” she tells Allure magazine of tackling the industry issue. “I just started reading my own d**n contracts not that long ago, so I don’t know. I have to be more aware and know a little bit more to even figure out what (the root issue is) and how to fix it. I think it’s about accountability for sure.”

Zendaya is convinced the solution is to go back to school – if only she had the time.“(I’d study) law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts,” she shares.

And the 23 year old wants to ensure an even playing field for both sexes includes people of all backgrounds, because when one person succeeds, they all succeed.

Guns N’ Roses’ tour grosses 584m dollars

LOS ANGELES - Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Not in This Lifetime’ tour has grossed $584.2 million. The three-year world tour - which kicked off in 2016 - has come to an end and with 5,371,891 tickets sold, it is the third highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

The tour began at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California on April 1, 2016 and ended at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas earlier this month and reunited Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who hadn’t played a show together since 1993.

Meanwhile, Slash recently confirmed Guns N’ Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

While it is known the ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ hitmakers have been working on new material, the legendary guitarist admitted the US rockers are aiming to drop a full record of new tunes.

He said: ‘’I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don’t think that’s really changed all that much.

‘’But there’s a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there’s always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it’s like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

‘’I haven’t seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.’’

Slash is ‘’really excited’’ about the new material, and says the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.