ISLAMABAD - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the support of provincial government of Punjab and Asian Chapter of Community World Service (CWS) on Tuesday distributed 2800 bags of wheat seed and fertilizer amongst 350 small farmers of district Muzaffargarh who were affected by the recent locust attack.

“The government of Japan is fully committed to support Pakistan for rehabilitation of the agriculture activities, particularly in the locust-affected areas of the country,” said the officials. The distribution of seed and fertilizer amongst the farmers was part of the pilot project “Livelihood for Small Farmers affected by Locust in Punjab” during mid of October 2020, by JICA.

With the initial financial assistance of Rs. 35 million (22.71 million Japanese Yen) provided by JICA, the provincial government and the Community World Service will facilitate around 1000 small farmers including tenants and growers who own agricultural land measuring 2-4 acres in different districts of South Punjab belt including Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Bhakar. According to the officials, Japan International Cooperation Agency distributed 2800 bags of wheat seed and fertilizer amongst 350 small farmers of district Muzaffargarh affected by locust emergency. The ceremony was graced by Program Manager Wajahat Ahmed, team lead for Muzaffargarh district Aisha Zeeshan, program staff CWS and officials of agriculture department of Punjab, according to a press release.

The team lead, Aisha Zeeshan was of the view that the project “Livelihood for Small Farmers affected by Locust in Punjab” financed by JICA was aimed at rehabilitating the agriculture activities in the locust-affected areas of Punjab. She said that Japan is committed to strengthen small farmers financially to improve their livelihood and ensure food security. She said that 1000 small farmers including 350 from district Layyah, 300 from Bhakar and 350 from district Muzaffargarh will be facilitated under the pilot project and added that around 206 small farmers from Tehsil Kot Adu and 144 growers from Tehsil Muzaffargarh are being provided each with 2 bags of wheat seed, 4 bags of Urea fertilizer and 2 bags of DAP fertilizer.

Agriculture is considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, which relies heavily on its major crops. The country’s principal natural resources are arable land and water. Agriculture accounts for about 18.9 percent of the country’s GDP and employs about 42.3 percent of the labour force. In Pakistan, the most agricultural province is Punjab where wheat and cotton are the most grown.

The worst locust attack in decades had ravaged standing crops in many areas of South Punjab, causing financial losses worth billions to the farmers.

A survey of South Punjab region revealed that the locust attacked Multan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Rajanpur and Vehari areas where it seriously damaged crops like cotton, wheat, maize, vegetables, sunflower, green pastures and mango orchards. At roughly 220 million people, Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, and is geopolitically important as a point of connection between Asia and the Middle East.

Japan International Cooperation Agency has been providing assistance in three focus areas including human security and human development, improving the economic base and stable balanced development. JICA is providing assistance for building power transmission, road networks, strengthening domestic industries through technical cooperation, technical assistance for disaster preparedness at the national level, utilizing Japan’s expertise that comes from being affected often by natural disasters and emergencies in Pakistan.