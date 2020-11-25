Share:

Attock - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that to provide better emergency services to the victims of road fatalities on inter-district and inter-provincial routes, as many as eight state-of-the-art trauma centres would be established across the Attock.

He was addressing on the eve of ground breaking ceremony of the first trauma centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang. The 16-bed state-of-the-art trauma centre would be established in two months with an allocation of Rs15 million. The other trauma centres would be established along GT Road, near Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and underconstruction China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Talking to media persons, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that trauma centre in Fatehjang would prove to be highly effective for providing first aid to the injured in case of emergency in the area.

He added that as Fatehjang is located at a strategic location being at crossroads of various routes, this centre would be focal-point having first-aid and emergency facilities for the commuters travelling on Rawalpindi-Kohat road, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway proposed Ring Road and CPEC.

He said that fatality ratio of road accidents in Attock district especially roads passing through Fatehjang is alarmingly high as it takes hours to rush critically injured to the main city hospitals located in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He added that there was dire need of establishing emergency centres on main highways of the city to save precious lives as most of the road accidents victims die on way to major hospitals as the cities in Attock district have no proper trauma facilities. He said that best treatment facilities should be made available to thousands of commuters.

He said that best treatment facilities would be provided in trauma centre set up with the funds provided by the Punjab government. He said his government was determined to provide more and more health care facilities to the people and similar trauma centres would be set up in other cities of the district. He said that the project of beautification of Fatehjang city and expansion of Fatehjang-Kohat road would be completed during current fiscal year.

Later, Zulfikar Bukhari also visited the proposed Jinnah Park venue where he was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar about the project.

He informed the SAPM that earlier this huge piece of land was utilised as dumping point for the garbage and with the initiative of the district government, the land would be converted in park where jogging track would also be established. On this occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari also announced that federal government would provide necessary funds for execution of the project.