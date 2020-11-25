Share:

ISLAMABAD - Retired Admiral Fasih Bokhari, the former Chief of Naval Staff Naval Chief who also served as Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Fasih Bokhari (retired).

In a tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS as: “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

According to family sources, Bokhari breathed his last at his home in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. He had been battling cancer. He was 78. The Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Chak Shahzad Masjid, 13th street, on Wednesday (today) after Asr prayers at 4:00pm.

COAS Gen Bajwa expresses grief

Born on March 8, 1942, Bokhari replaced Admiral Mansoor-ul-Haq as Chief of the Naval Staff till his retirement on October 2, 1999. He became the 14th Chief of Pakistan Navy (May 2, 1997 to October 2, 1999). Later in October 2011, he was appointed as NAB chairman by the then President Asif Ali Zardari. Admiral Bokhari was commissioned in Pakistan Navy on January 1, 1959 as a Midshipman and was sent to the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom to complete his training.

He participated in the1965, 1971 wars. He became the Chief of Staff of Pakistan Navy on November 10, 1994 and retired early on October 2, 1999. In recognition of his services, he was awarded Nishane-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e- Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalt. He is survived by widow and three children. The Soyem will be held at his residence, Farm 53, 9th street, Chak Shahzad on Thursday 26th November between Asr and Magrib prayer.