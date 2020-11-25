Share:

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday has chaired a meeting of parliamentary committee on coronavirus and discussed strategies to prevent the spread of this disease.

According to sources, not a single representative from opposition parties has attended the session.

During the meeting, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) officials gave briefing over current situation of coronavirus in the country.

On the occasion, the speaker expressed concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19 and requested the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). He further said that the opposition parties can tell the reason behind not participating in the meeting.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 382,892. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,803.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,009 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.