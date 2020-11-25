Share:

LAHORE - BARD Foundation has organised a ceremony in announcement of their sponsorship for rising young Pakistani tennis star Haniya Minhas, where her achievements were celebrated to pave the path for future accomplishments. In keeping with BARD’s mandate and directive, it was also announced that the foundation pledges to support and sponsor Haniya in her untiring passion for the game. The hosts warmly welcomed Haniya and her family. Director BARD Foundation Taimur Dawood took this opportunity to shed some light upon the vision and philosophy of the organization. Haniya has been recognized as somewhat of a child prodigy when it comes to tennis. Starting at the mere age of 3, Haniya followed her father’s footsteps and instantly fell in love with the sport. It’s safe to say she had a natural knack for it – however, coupled with her hard work and dedication, she soon became a force to be reckoned with. Now, at age 9, Haniya still regularly undergoes intensive training for fitness and ability and she is eager to emerge as a world champion.