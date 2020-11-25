Share:

The Sharif family has decided to send the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, from London

on Friday (November 27) and reach to Lahore on Saturday (November 28).

According to sources in the Sharif family, Begum Shamim Akhtar's body would be flown to Lahore via British Airways flight BA-259, which will land in Lahore at 6:45 AM on Saturday.

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar reached the Evenfield House of the Sharif family and said that family has received Begum Shamim Akhtar's death certificate. He said that Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers would be offered in London hopefully on Thursday (November 26). He said that Begum Shamim Akhtar's body would reach Lahore on Saturday.

Dar said that arrangement for Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown in London. He said that a limited number of people would be able to attend Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in a London mosque due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was in a state of mourning after his mother's death and still suffering from kidney pain.