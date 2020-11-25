Share:

LAHORE - A two-member delegation of Oreal Ceramics of China comprising Executive Director Liu Fen Chao and Director Wu Jian Bin called on Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, Liu Fen Chao said that his company is investing 70 million dollars in Bhalwal but facing different issues including electricity and gas connection for setting up an industrial unit. The minister directed the officials concerned to immediately solve all the problems relating to the establishment of an industrial unit by the Chinese company and made it clear that no hindrance will be tolerated in the process of investment. The line departments should provide every facility to local and international investors because the promotion of employment opportunity is the priority of the government and this objective can be achieved through industrialization, he added. It is the responsibility of the government to provide required facilities to the investors and complete protection is guaranteed to the investment of foreign investors. The federal government will also be approached for the solution to the supply of gas and electricity, he added.