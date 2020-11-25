Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said it was the Armed Forces’ duty to transform challenges, faced by the country, into opportunities for stability and prosperity of the nation.

The army chief expressed these views while presiding the 237th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters, says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Tuesday.

The COAS said, “Pakistan Army, with support of state institutions and the nation, is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges.” The army chief specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LoC) and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

It also took a comprehensive overview of the positive progress in Afghan Peace Process.

The forum showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilise Pakistan. It emphasised that Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organisations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in AJK, GB and Balochistan, were an affront to peace and security in the region.

Deliberating upon recent surge in Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs) by the Indian Army, the forum resolved to take all measures, necessary to protect innocent population living along LoC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population.

It expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure.

The forum also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of second wave.