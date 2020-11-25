Share:

An accountability court of Lahore on Wednesday hearing the paragon scandal case ordered the Khawaja brother to present power of attorney.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before admin judge of the AC Judge Jawad Ul Hassan while junior judge informed the court that senior lawyer Ashtar Ausaf is not present in the court.

The Judge clarified that cross questioning will be done at all cost with the witness while expressed anger over absence of lawyers and said that excuses will not be heard on daily basis.

In his conversation with Khawaja Saad Rafique the judge said that to look into the matter of counsel absence and fix it while Khawaja Saad Rafique tender apology over paper mistake.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 2.

Talking to media Khawaja Saad Rafique suggested his party life time supremo Nawaz Sharif to remain abroad as he termed the justice in the country is a joke.