Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif talked to PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Tuesday. The ex-PM enquired after health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his complete recovery from the disease. Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi expressed condolence with Mian Nawaz Sharif over demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. “I had met your mother twice. She was a loving personality to meet and always met very affectionately,” Ch Shujaat said. “Your mother was a loving shelter for entire family. I pray that may Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace and give you and your family courage to bear this irreparable loss,” PA Speaker said. Chaudhrys also enquired about health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The ex-PM said that he was having liver infection. MNAs Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were also present.