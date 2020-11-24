Share:

Approximately, the waves of coronavirus are once again spreading with alarming numbers in Pakistan. Before opening the educational institutions, the cases of Covid-19 were at just 0.5%; after reopening the educational institutions, in almost 70 days, the cases were boosted up by 4%.

The recent meeting of the Education Minister focused on the point that implementation of SOPs is not being taken seriously. However, the government itself is not serious with the second wave of the coronavirus. The government must force the administrative officers of every district to have visits in hospitals, schools and other departments. When the government doesn’t implement its own strategies, how will the public follow rules and implement SOPs?

I request the government and the public to be strict and serious about the new wave.

ABDUL RAHMAN SHAHBEER,

Khairabad.