Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 382,892. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,803 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,009 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 166,033 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 115,786 in Punjab, 45,314 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,891 in Balochistan, 27,979 in Islamabad, 6,316 in Azad Kashmir and 4,573 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,904 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,858 in Sindh, 1,339 in KP, 164 in Balochistan, 291 in Islamabad, 151 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,297,703 coronavirus tests and 41,583 in the last 24 hours. 332,974 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,867 patients are in critical condition.