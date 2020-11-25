Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, before leaving for Niger to represent Pakistan at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, said on Wednesday that he will highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Alluding to New Delhi’s atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and state terrorism in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said in a video message this is the appropriate forum to highlight the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting will deliberate upon the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah and other important issues. I will present Pakistan’s stance on the changes taking place on the international landscape, he said.

The Foreign Minister said the Muslims are perturbed over the rising incidents of Islamophobia. He said Pakistan has a very categorical and clear stance on the matter. The Foreign Minister said that on the sidelines of the meeting, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Islamic countries.