LAHORE - PML-N delegation comprising senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Amir Muqam visited Mansoora on Tuesday to offer condolence on the demise of mother of Jamat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq. They met Sirajul Haq and offered Fateha for the departed soul.