ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday called on Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem to discuss matters regarding promotion of inter-faith harmony. Both leaders discussed matters of political and national importance, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The leader of the house said on the occasion that inter-faith unity was need of the hour and urged the need for taking steps to promote inter-faith harmony. “The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to promote inter-faith harmony,” he said. Senator Shahzad further pointed out that PM had represented sentiments of the Muslims at every international forum including United Nations.