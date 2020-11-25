Share:

Rawalpindi - Police booked as many as five persons on charges of gunning down a woman in Khajhat Village of Murree apparently over land dispute, informed sources on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Sajida Bibi. Reportedly, the brother of Sajida Bibi, who sustained injuries during clash, also died due to fatal injuries.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Adnan, Kamran, Muhammad Tariq, Salah Uddin and Usama under sections 302/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Rizwan Ali Shah, they said.

However, no arrest was made so far by police while SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran along with his team visited crime scene and later on the police station to probe the murder case.

Last night, dozens of relatives and family members of deceased lady put the dead body in the middle of Murree Expressway and staged a protest demonstration by blocking vehicular movement. The protestors were demanding police to arrest the killer immediately. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and sent SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to Murree to negotiate with the protestors. SP negotiated the protestors and cleared the road for traffic by ensuring them for earlier arrest of accused.

However, the cause of Sajida Bibi’s death, whose body was found from road, remained shrouded in mystery as a senior police officer shared with The Nation that the doctors who conducted post-mortem of Sajida declared the lady had not died of bullet injury rather falling on ground caused her serious head injury.

“We are interrogating the murder case from all angles,” he said.

He said the senior police officers including SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran are in Murree to probe the case on merit.