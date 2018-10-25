Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The 71st founding anniversary of the Azad government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir was celebrated on Wednesday across the AJK and rest of the world where Kashmiris are inhibiting, with enthusiasm and devotion.

October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of AJK government formed this day 71 years ago in 1947 after the territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK were hoisted during ceremonies held at all district and tehsil headquarters of the state to celebrate the historic day with fervour.

Main ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of AJK government was held in the state’s metropolis Wednesday morning where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoisted the AJK flag besides the national flag of Pakistan. AJK ministers, members of the AJK Council and Legislative Assembly, social and political workers, notables, government officials and the city elite attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was largely attended by people from all sections of the society besides elected representatives including AJK cabinet members and lawmakers, judges of top and subordinate judiciary, senior officials of the AJK government, lawyers, journalists and the city elite.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed dogra regime several decades ago, progress and prosperity of AJK and the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. It was followed by rallies followed by Pakistan and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies in various parts of AJK organised by public and private organisations to commemorate the day.

Special meetings including seminars and symposia in all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were also held to celebrate the founding day of AJK government observed throughout the liberated territory with deep sympathies for the brethren braving Indian brute force on the other side of the Line of Control, renewing the pledge to achieve the right to self-determination at all costs.

Through the ceremonies, Kashmiris once again told the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are brought to a permanent end. They reiterated that the true spirit of the establishment of AJK will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir free from tyrannical yoke.

Recalling the history of struggle for freedom in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers urged the world to help the people of the Indian-occupied Kashmir, seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and offer them opportunity to decide their future in line with the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir people urged the UN to fulfil the global promise and implement its resolutions on Kashmir without any further delay, paving a way for the resolution of the longstanding dispute of Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.