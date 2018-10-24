Share:

Turbat is a fertile land. Despite having a fertility, the drought has extremely hit the total area due to shortage of rainfall. This predicament is strengthening. Above all, deforestation is one of the major problems that does not let the rain to make Turbat wet. Cultivating more trees and greening Turbat can demolish drought. And how such a situation entered in Turbat that every individual is wondering just for the most useful fomite that is water. Finally, the destructors and the builders of our city should work and stand together and fight against the drought by taking trees as our weapon.

REHANA BASHIR,

Turbat, October 14.