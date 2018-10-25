Share:

HARIPUR - The alleged assassin of journalist Sohail Khan of Haripur was arrested on Wednesday from Chaman at Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, said District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Capt. (Retd) Mansoor Aman while addressing Press conference at his office.

He disclosed that that the killer Hamayun Musarat son of Musarat Iqbal resident of Hattar was trying to flee to Afghanistan via Chaman when he was nabbed.

Mansoor said that the cooperation of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab Police, FIA, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and military made the arrest of the killer possible.

The DPO stated that the district police provided the CNIC, picture and other documents of the killer to all departments to keep an eye on his movement at all entry and exit point, adding, that the accused assassin was traced through his mobile phone.

Mansoor Aman said that the killer Hamayun Musarat was very shrewd and was changing his position continuously from KP to Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

He said that further investigation into the case is underway.

A police team has started search operation against the other co-accused Sher Ali and would soon arrest him.

The DPO said that after completion of legal formalities, the accused would be shifted from Chaman to Haripur and proper investigation would start then.

While talking to APP, Ppresident Haripur Press Club Zakir Tanooli appreciated the efforts of Haripur police in tracing out the killer in a very short time while he was fleeing.

He hoped that soon police would arrest the co-accused and bring them to justice.

Father of the slain journalist Shafaqat Khan, DSP headquarters Cadet Sabir, DSP Khanpur Amjad Mahmood, SHO Hattar Ali Khan Yadoon, President Haripur Press Club and large number of journalists were also present during the Press conference.

On October 16, Sohail Khan was shot dead outside his home at Hattar when he published a report on drug trafficking.

He also informed the police about threat to his life, but no action was taken to protect him.