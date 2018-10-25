Share:

Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri called on Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and discussed steps to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries during a meeting at the Governor House here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Gvernor said Iran is an old friendly Islamic country, adding that both the countries enjoy centuries old historic, cultural, social and economic relations and these relations have strengthened with the passage of time. The governor said Pakistan was warmly pursuing a policy of promoting trade ties with the Islamic countries so that the Mslim Ummah could benefit from experiences of one another in the pursuit of economic progress. He said the fast growing trade ties between the two countries was a proof of the fact that the two countries wanted to enhance mutual trade ties. The Iranian envoy said Pakistan is a reliable friend of Iran and he wished to further strengthen Pak-Iran ties. Strong Pak-Iran ties were need of the hour, he added.–APP