OKARA - A man was sentenced to death on two counts for killing his sister for honour. The accused was also fined Rs0.4 million. The Additional District and Sessions court Renala Khurd pronounced the verdict in murder case registered in 2012. The court also acquitted four co-accused of all charges. Altaf alias Toofa was handed down capital punishment on two counts for murdering his sister Amla Bibi in the name of honour.