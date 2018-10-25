Share:

KARACHI - Political parties on Wednesday condemned the use of force against residents of Pakistan Quarters, one of the oldest government-owned housing quarters in the city, and backed the demand from the residents to legalise the properties. They cited examples of Katchi Abadis’ regularisation in Karachi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is leading the federal government and enjoys a strong mandate in the city, took credit for halting the use of force against the protesters. It said it was Governor Imran Ismail’s contact with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar that made the police stop baton charge and shelling against the protesters. The PTI leaders also asked the federal and provincial governments to resolve the issue amicably within the three-month deadline given by the chief justice of Pakistan.

PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurram Sher Zaman, addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Karachi, alleged that MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar incited violence during the operation. MQM-Pakistan should take notice of Sattar’s policy, he said.

Khurram said the governor discussed the matter with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and in response the CJ postponed the operation to remove encroachers from the federal government quarters. PTI is thankful to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for his immediate response to the call, he added.

He said that party massive victory in the general and by-election has proved that resident of Karachi rejected the so-called stake holder of the city. People of Karachi never supported violence and PTI would not give space to the element responsible for the violence. Today dozen of people got injured due to the shelling and baton charge of police personnel. It was the duty of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to stop shelling and use of water cannon on the resident of Pakistan Quarter but Murad led provincial team did not take notice of the victimization of the innocent people by Sindh police. The attitude of PPP led provincial government in this regards seems quite non serious while PPP in past has adopted the same posture over any incident of victimization of citizen.

Khurram said that the credit goes to PTI leadership and Governor Sindh as since last night they were busy negotiating with concerned authorities and in result succeed to gain the time of three month. Now CJ has postponed the operation for three month and PTI Karachi Chapter demands federal and provincial government to resolve this issue without any further delay, said Khurram.

The resident of the Pakistan Quarters should be given legal possession instead of carrying out operation against the inhabitants said Amir Khan who is Senior Deputy Convener of Muttahiad Quami Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) addressing a press conference at the clash site along with the other leaders of party.

He said that PTI led federal government has announced to establish 5million houses for the people but has failed to address the key issue of the colonies Pakistan Quarters, FC Area, Martin Quarters, Clayton Quarters and others. What would happen if rulers legalize these government quarters questioned Amir.

MQM-P believes in none violence and condemn act of use of force on the innocent people. Today incident has shown the enmity with the resident of Pakistan Quarters. It is regrettable that the authorities used water cannon, tear gas and baton charge on the people including women and children even the old age people were tortured whereas about eleven innocent were arrested. This episode has sadden the Karachiites, said Amir.

MQM-P leader appealed the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to review the decision on the humanitarian grounds and also assured the resident to extend all possible legal support in this regard.

He said that millions of the people were residing across the city on the illegal land that includes Katchiabadis, illegal Goths and others but it is matter of great concern that specific locality is being targeted.

Speaking on the occasion Faisal Sabzwari said that IG should ashamed of targeting innocent people. The police shown enmity with the resident and during operation adopted aggressive attitude over the women, children and old resident. Since long the resident of Pakistan Quarter were spending their lives in the locality. Where these people were go if were displaced from their homes, he questioned.

Furthermore Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed condemning Pakistan Quarter incident has appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to give legal possession to the resident of colonies Pakistan Quarters, FC Area, Martin Quarters, Clayton Quarters and others instead of prolonging the matter for further three months. He said that the land is being evacuated to handover an influential community and MQM-Bhadurabad already apart of this conspiracy. He said people across the county use to reach port city and settle illegally on various land of in Karachi but Mohajirs Community residing in Karachi after the independence remained the soft target of everyone. In the recent drive of encroachment drive only Mohajir community was targeted and their houses were demolished. And today victimization of Mohajir Community continued by using force on the women, children and old residents of Pakistan Quarters. Afaq said that party would not tolerate the victimization of the Mohajir Community whereas the concerned authorities should show some action against the settlers those have illegal occupied different lands of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Sindh government have no role in the matter of Pakistan Quarters, it was federal government’s property adding that residents were being evacuated on apex court directives.

Talking to media, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Police action was unnecessary and unbearable and added that Chief Minister Sindh took notice of the incident immediately and ordered Police to stop baton charge people. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also said that water canning and baton charge were not the solution and added that this was unbearable for me and civilized society. “This incident was not tolerable,” he added.

He said that Sindh government was standing with the residents of Pakistan quarters. He was of view that we have to find a substitute solution for the evacuation of Pakistan quarters residents. Provincial advisor said that Chief Minister Sindh has formed an enquiry committee headed by Additional IG Police Karachi Ameer Shaikh to investigate the police action on the residents of Pakistan quarters.

FARRAZ ISRAR