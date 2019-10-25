Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Two civilians belonging to same family embraced martyrdom as a result of renewed unprovoked shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control at Athmuqam sector in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

Various parts of the valley were echoed with random Indian firing at about 12.00 noon Thursday targeting civilian populous at forward locations including Jura, Shahkot, Kundal Shah, Dawaraiyaan and Athmuqam leaving two locals of a same family martyred in Athmuqam sector, Incharge Officer Police Control Room Neelum Valley told The Nation on telephone Thursday night when contacted.

The deceased were identified as Gulzareen son of Ilim Din and his son Sultan, residents of Athmuqam, according to the PCR.

The intermittent Indian firing from across the LoC lasted for over six hours till Thursday evening, the PCR said.

India violated the ceasefire at the LoC on Thursday at the very time when it signed an agreement with Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor – opened by Pakistan to facilitate the Sikh community for the pilgrimage of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, also called Kartarpur Sahib, located in Narowal district.

Both of the countries signed a visa-free border crossing agreement to let Indian Sikhs easily visit a shrine in Pakistan each day beginning next month in a rare moment of cooperation amid heightened tensions over the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir.