Share:

BUREWALA - Vehari police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 240Kg Charas worth millions of rupees from his possession on Thursday. According to DPO Akhtar Farooq, Najeebullah was involved in inter provincial drugs smuggling and police arrested him with 204 packets of charas recovered from his vehicle. He stated that police started investigations against the accused and after initial information the police arrested drug dealer Habibullah Yarakzai, a resident of Quetta, red handed. He was selling drugs to dealers in Vehari. The DPO said that the police have launched interrogation into the matter and will leave no stone unturned to remove the menace from the district. Meanwhile, a policeman was injured as some robbers opened fire at police party last night near Chak No. 223/EB Burewala; Gaggo Mandi police chased the robbers and an encounter is progress with them in Chak No. 115/EB from the past few hours but no arrest have been confirmed by the police. Police constable Muhammad Asghar was critically injured when some robbers opened firing at police part and he was rushed to THQ hospital Burewala for treatment. Gaggo mandi police later raided a hideout of the proclaimed Ejaz alias Ejazi Padhiar in Chak No. 115/EB of Tehsil Arifwala area but he along with his accomplices retaliated with firing on the police which is continued from the last few hours. Police stations Gaggo, Sahuka, Fateh Shah, Saddar Burewala and Elite Force have arrived on the spo but the suspect is hiding in the fields of corn that is being encircled.