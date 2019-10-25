Share:

When Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa hugged Indian politician and former cricketer Nivjot Singh Sidhu, who had come to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the morning of August 19, 2018, and told him that Pakistan would open the border at Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims as a peace gesture, there was a hue and cry in India branding poor Sidhu as traitor. The signing of Kartarpur Corridor Agreement on Thursday (October 24, 2019) proved that General Bajwa is a peacemaker. The COAS hugged and shook hands with Sidhu to deliver a strong message to the Pakistan’s neighbour that he meant peace and friendship.