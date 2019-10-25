Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Dr. Kazim Niaz, a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from. According to the notification, Dr. Kazim Niaz, a BS-21, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 31-10-2019 and until further orders.”

The outgoing CS KP Muhammad Saleem had been posted on the recommendation of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in February 2019.

According to sources, Kazim Niaz was considered a close aide of former Secretariat to PM, Fawad Hassan Fawad and served or several years at the PM office during the PML-N government.

Dr. Kazim Niaz had also served in Gilgit-Baltistan as Chief Secretary.