Share:

While informing about the health of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday has told that his platelet count has reached 22,000 in fresh medical test reports.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is suffering from blood pressure and heart disease. However, proper treatment is being given to him at Services Hospital where he was admitted after his condition deteriorated.

She further said that the government will accept the decision of court on the bail plea of former premier in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him.

The minister also expressed her best wishes for Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his early recovery.

Incarcerated former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder that leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets, according to a medical board.

A doctor said the treatment has been started after the diagnosis was confirmed, adding that the ailment was treatable in Pakistan.

"He does not have aplastic anaemia and his haemoglobin and WBC count are normal. Platelets are low though," the doctor said and added Sharif’s bone marrow was also functioning normally and is making blood as it should in addition to a normal level of reticulocytes.

On October 21, the PML-N supremo was rushed to the Services Hospital from the NAB Lahore office after a massive drop in his platelet count.

Nawaz Sharif received transfusions of mega units of platelets at the hospital the next day. However, his condition deteriorated again on Wednesday evening after the platelet count fell sharply to a life-threatening level of 7,000.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Sharif, had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.