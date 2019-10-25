Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that government is providing best medical facilities to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is under treatment at the Services Hospital, Lahore.

In a TV interview, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Sharif family members could meet the former prime minister at the hospital.

In reply to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said we would have to see the legal framework about permitting Maryam Nawaz to stay with father or not and added that his sons and daughter, who are in London, also wanted to visit Pakistan for inquiring after Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that former prime minister was being provided the best medical treatment at the Services Hospital, Lahore. He said that best physicians were included in the medical board to treat the ailing PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.