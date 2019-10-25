Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of people took out a rally from Deputy Commissioner Office Mirpurkhas on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and also observed black day.

Led by Assistant Commissioner taluka Hussain Bux Marri Muhammad Khan Khatti, education department officers and citizens took part in the Kashmir Rally while carrying banners and placards they marched through main roads and arrived at the local press club where speakers strongly condemned the Indian government for atrocities with Kashmiri people.

They said that very soon their struggle would be succeeded and they would get rid from Indian government. They said that they were with Kashmiri people and demanded the united nation to implement on the resolutions had passed by united nation for rights of Kashmiri people.

ACCIDENT

One person was seriously injured when his car accidently turned over and fell into a dry water channel near Digri Town as result its driver was seriously injured.

Report said that Waqas Azim, resident of Lateefabad Hyderabad, was on his way in the car that accidently it was turned over and fell into a dry water channel as a result he sustained serious injuries and he was rushed to taluka hospital Digri for first aid after which he was referred to LMUH Hyderabad owing to his serious condition.

World Polio Day marked

Following the directives of District Health Officer Mirpurkhas, a rally was taken out from Saint Treasa Hospital Mirpurkhas to local press club here on Thursday to mark World Polio Day in which government officers and citizens participated.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio, the participants carrying banners and placards marched through main roads while they arrived at local press club.

Speakers advised the people to give importance to the anti-polio campaign and ensure administering the polio drops to their under 5 years old children. They said that polio was the dangerous disease and people should save their children from this dangerous disease by administering the polio drops to their children.