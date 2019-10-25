Share:

ISLAMABAD - A young man, the only son, died of dog-bite in Murree despite being given anti-rabies vaccination, raising doubts if the drug was counterfeit.

Muneeb-ur-Rehman Abbasi was diagnosed with rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he remained under-treatment for four weeks after which he died.

While talking to The Nation, his uncle, Ikhlaq Abbasi, said Muneeb’s father is blind, so he had to take Muneeb to the hospital. What concerned him was that the boy was given multiple vaccinations in four weeks but after he was injected with the last vaccination, Muneeb’s condition became worse and he died.

Ikhlaq stressed that the government should take action on controlling rabies in dogs and should provide the patient with the right kind of vaccination.