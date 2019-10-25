Share:

Doctors have determined the exact cause of the drastic drop in the platelet count of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that treatment for the affliction is possible in Pakistan.

Renowned hematologist and bone-marrow transplant expert Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi has confirmed that the former premier does not have bone caner, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

The disease, called ITP for short, is treatable in Pakistan. Expressing relief over the diagnosis, the doctor further said that the ailment can be defeated with the right medications.

Dr Shamsi revealed that in order to diagnose Nawaz, there were tests done related to his bone marrow. The test results came back and indicated that Nawaz did not have bone cancer.

The doctor maintained that after medicine is administered to such patients with low platelets levels, the blood clotting cells start building up again, and 10-12 days after a drop in count, become almost normal.

Earlier, the doctor in charge of Nawaz Sharif , Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had said that he could not share the exact details of the ailment of Nawaz since the former premier was suffering from multiple diseases.

According to Ayaz, Sharif suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes. Ayaz added that the kidneys of Sharif were not working fully, and he had been operated upon twice for heart-related disorders as well.

Ayaz further noted that the medical board constituted to look after the health of the former premier had conducted blood tests of Nawaz and determined that he was not suffering from dengue.