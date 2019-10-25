Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that the government was not mulling over any deal either with Asif Ali Zardari or Nawaz Sharif. Talking at a private news channel programme, the minister said the prime minister was concerned over the ailment of Nawaz Sharif, and no stone would be left unturned in the provision of proper medical facilities to him. Rashid was of the view that Nawaz Sharif had always created problems for himself. Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long march towards Islamabad, the minister said that the party chief was putting the country to a test. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is not afraid of any long march,” he said emphatically.