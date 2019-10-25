Share:

The star studded line up featuring Ricardo Kaka (Brazil), Luis Figo, (Portugal), Carles Puyol (Spain) and Nicolas Anelka (France) will see legends lock horns in a showcase exhibition tour featuring players from within Pakistan. Pakistani players were short listed from a talent hunt roadshow held earlier this year and have now been shortlisted to feature in the penultimate showdown next month. The profiles of local players will be revealed in a separate media announcement soon.

Tickets are available NOW to buy from selected McDonald’s restaurants in Lahore. World Soccer Stars is designed to help uplift soccer in Pakistan and the tour has partnered with McDonald’s who support soccer worldwide. The international stars will help create a soccer carnival in Pakistan by greeting soccer fans in a series of soccer master-classes and once in a lifetime experiential fan engagement zones in addition to the carefully crafted soccer tour only for Pakistan.

For the first time ever Pakistan football fans will be able to witness the tour in Virtual Reality (VR). An exclusive, up close and personal virtual experience will bring all the action to fans in their own comfort anywhere in the world. Fans can login to www.worldsoccerstars.com to buy their VR passes and get 50% discount on purchasing VR passes by registering for the tickets. Soccer fans will be greeted by their idols and watch content never seen before. From soccer drills, tips, interviews to behind the scenes footage on the road to Pakistan and highlights of all tour related content awaits all budding soccer fans in a truly virtual environment.

RICARDO KAKA said, “I am really excited to visit Pakistan again to play an exhibition tour. My visit in January was a memorable one and I want to be part of kicking off soccer as a major sport in the country’.

LUIS FIGO said “It's exciting to see Pakistan embrace soccer and I am keen to play with the local stars who have secured their place in the tour – its time for football”.

CARLES PUYOL said “I was greeted by thousands of fans in Karachi in March this year, now its my turn to welcome you to the most anticipated soccer tour of Pakistan”

NICOLAS ANELKA said “Its time to develop football in Pakistan and I am coming back to play my role to promote the game in the country, so let’s get the show on the road, Pakistan you ready”.

The exhibition match will be played in Lahore at the National Hockey Stadium on 10th November and will be broadcast live on Geo Sports.

The tickets for the tour are available now to buy from McDonald’s and exclusively on sale at the restaurants in Karachi and Lahore.