Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore today (Sunday).

This project comprises twenty six stations and tracks spanning over 27.12km.This is the first electricity-run public transport project through which around two lac fifty thousand commuters will travel daily.

This train service will start for general public from tomorrow.

This project would lessen transport load on Multan Road and would provide a world-class public transport facility to the citizens.

Orange Line Metro Train is the first transport project under CPEC which is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore.