Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar says country's economy is moving into the growth phase
In a tweet on Sunday, he said strong earnings being reported by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange reflect the achievement of economic stability. He said a record 10 new IPO'S are also being planned by companies for listing on stock exchange this year.
