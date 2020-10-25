Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that Imran Khan’s frustration was a success for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

PPP leader Khursheed Shah was talking to media before a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against him at Sukkur accountability court.

“Infighting is increasing among politicians, and this confrontation would only inflict harm to the people,” veteran PPP leader said.

“The rulers language won’t bring (people) on one page, I think the page for dialogue has broken,” Shah further said.

Says rulers language will not bring people on one page, I think page for dialogue has broken

“The government should do something for the poor, the prices skyrocketing and reached to a level of Year 2030-40,” Shah said.

Replying a question on his case, Khursheed Shah said that he was in detention for 14 months but they failed to prove anything against him.

In a previous hearing accountability court Sukkur had granted permission to the NAB to file a supplementary reference against Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets case against him.

Shah was arrested in September last year in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

The NAB had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.