ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said on Saturday that indiscriminate accountability would be continued until the looted wealth is returned from the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is no doubt that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken votes in the name of accountability and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never spare those who looted the national money.

Adding, “Not only the looters of the national kitty will be taken to task through court of law, but also the plundered money will be recovered.”

SAPM further said it was for the first time in the country’s history that powerful people were being held accountable, “And there was no doubt that public support was with policies of Imran Khan’s government,” he added.

He admitted that there was price hike in the country but the overall economic condition was far better than other countries, and PM Imran Khan was taking effective steps to control inflation in the country.