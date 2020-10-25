Share:

Peshawar - The newly appointed chief traffic officer, SSP Abbas Majeed Marwat, on Saturday formally assumed charge of his office and also held a darbar at the traffic lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas Majeed asked the traffic police to monitor those areas that have been purged of encroachments in recent campaigns so that no-one could encroach on those places again.

He asked the cops to behave well with the citizens on roads as their aim was to serve the public.

“The government employees, particularly the police personnel, should be careful while using social media and they should not share a post or video without the approval of their respective officers authorised for the purpose,” he added.

He also asked the traffic cops to continue monitoring those areas that have been purged from encroachments so that no-one could again encroach on those lands. He also asked the education units of the traffic police to continue educating the public about the traffic laws and rules and take action against those parking in wrong places or placing construction materials on roads.