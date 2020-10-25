Share:

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has stated that world is recognizing Pakistan as a peaceful country while India is being recognised as a terrorist country. He also termed Pakistan Democratic Movement as 'circus' and 'failed political stunt'

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday he said, today, India is facing embarrassment before the world community. He said Pakistan foiled the nefarious designs of India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully exposed the extremist ideology of RSS and Modi. He said the Prime Minister raised the case of Khatam-e-Nabuwat at the world's forum and also vigorously highlighted the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan is fighting the case of Islam and the Kashmiri people. He said we have to defeat the conspiracies against Pakistan. He said Pakistani people and armed forces valiantly combated the war against terrorism and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism.