The 11-party joint alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance on Sunday held its third power show in Quetta's Ayub Stadium amidst security threats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is time to change the destiny of

Pakistan. The sun of people s sovereignty is about to rise and the game of puppets is about to end.

In her address to the PDM rally in Quetta, she strongly condemned the issue of blasphemous sketches in France and said that the heart of the entire Muslim Ummah was saddened by this heinous act and the incident deserve as much condemnation as possible. The publication of blasphemous sketches in France hurt our feelings, she added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that like Punjab, students of Balochistan are also dear to me. It is unfortunate that the scholarship of Baloch students has been terminated. Baloch students protested against this in the cold but no one took pity on them. It is hoped that the rulers will show mercy and scholarships will be restored.

The League leader said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that respect the vote of the people, respect the constitution but was that implemented in 72 years. Was the constitution respected? Were the policies made by public representatives and obeyed?

"We demand respect for the vote," she said. State and fake governments should not be formed above the state. It is the job of public representatives to formulate policies for the country. Seventy-two years have passed but the words of Quaid-e-Azam have not been followed.

"No longer will husbands and brothers go missing, people of Balochistan," PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said addressing the crowd.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her speech said that the time has come to change the fate of Pakistan — and Balochistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made reference to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah while addressing the Quetta crowd, that the Father of the Nation stated in one of his speeches at Staff College, Quetta, that policymaking is the job of civilians and had instructed serving officers of the state to abide by their oaths.

She also appreciated recent Supreme Court verdict that declared the references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa (who hails from Balochistan) were based on "malafide intentions".

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also addressed the PDM's public meeting via video link from London. "Looking at this enthusiasm, I am sure that no one will be able to violate the vote's respect now. I saw this enthusiasm in Gujranwala and Karachi, and now I'm seeing it in Quetta," said the former premier.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses PDM's Quetta public meeting via video link from London. "I am aware of Baloch people's problems, Nawaz Sharif knows [...] the missing persons issue is still there. I feel pain when I see the victims."

He said that the PDM had risen against "unconstitutional power that has made Pakistan hollow from inside and out".

Former Balochistan chief minister and National Party leader Abdul Malik Baloch condemned the "kidnap-like arrest" of PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and the "kidnapping" of MNA Mohsin Dawar.

He lamented the discrimination against Balochistan province and its residents and said that the government was trying to "make Sindh and Balochistan's islands a part of federal territory" by passing an ordinance.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the participants via video link. "Will Balochistan's people always be neglected?" asked the PPP leader.

He also raised the issue of missing persons and said that Pakistan could not be termed as a modern democracy until the matter was resolved.

Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also criticised the media for "spreading false propaganda" about reasons behind Bilawal's absence from today's rally.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday while lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government over rising inflation said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruined the country's economy.

Addressing the third anti-government rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, through video link on Sunday, he said that the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of poor people.

The PPP chairman said tomatoes were being sold at a price of Rs200/kg, while the price of pulse has reached Rs300/kg, adding that the prices of medicines are being increased every week.

"The poor masses are carrying the burden of incompetent selected government," he said.

Bilawal went on to say that those who are dreaming of breaking the opposition alliance will never succeed, adding that "we are not among those who back down from their stance."

Regarding missing persons, he said people are being abducted and all state institutions are helpless in resolving this matter, adding that the country wouldn't be able to progress if this continues as this needs to be stopped.

The PPP chairman also demanded the government to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project inclusive so that people of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan can be benefited from it.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman (the President of PDM) was the last to address the rally. Fazl condemned the 'detention' of MNA Mohsin Dawar at the Quetta airport, saying that the latter incident was "contrary to Balochistan's traditions".

Referring to Supreme Court's verdict in a case pertaining to the presidential references against Justice Isa, Rehman said that the government should resign as it has lost its "moral authority".

Qaumi Watan Party Chairperson Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao blasted the PTI-led government over "their inefficiency [...] the damage they have caused the country".

"This inefficient government has isolated itself [...] Every policy of this government has failed and now they have made life difficult because of inflation."

JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri claimed that participants seeking to attend the rally were being stopped on the way and asked that the workers start a dharna at the very place they have been held back.

Awami National Party's central senior vice president Amir Haider Khan Hoti condemned the way MNA Mohsin Dawar was treated upon his arrival in Quetta.

He said Balochistan's message to Imran Khan was that "you are inefficient, you are unsuccessful".

Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, while addressing the crowd, said that while the province had always held up democratic ideals. He vowed that the Baloch people would never abandon the country and defend its borders just like the nation had not given up its struggle for rights and democracy.

The BNP leader said that he had joined the PDM alliance on the assurance that whichever party comes to power, it will give rights to Balochistan.