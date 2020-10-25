Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the PDM public meeting in Quetta on Sunday would be a flop show and futile exercise against the incumbent government like its Gujranwala and Karachi power shows. Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were divided in different groups and they could not achieve anything from its public gatherings. PTI govt would complete its constitutional term, he added. The minister said the opposition parties were working without any ideology and there was no name of democracy among them. The opposition leaders had gathered under banner of PDM to halt the ongoing accountability against them which was earlier impossible. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases as he was convicted and fugitive in many cases.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit with opposition parties to make legislation on national interest issues like electoral reforms to bring more transparency in the election system.